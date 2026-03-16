Storms brings trees down on homes, power lines across Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Damaging storms that crossed into Georgia early Monday toppled trees onto powerlines, several roads and at least one home in Cherokee County.

“About five in the morning, you could hear the thunder rolling in. We heard a big bang, and then the power went out,” neighbor Danny Beibricher told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

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Beibricher lives near Wooten Drive and Bells Ferry Road in Canton. Winds or lightning toppled a tall pine tree that crashed onto powerlines and struck a power pole before crashing onto the road.

“I talked to the county there, they’re removing the tree, but the powerline pole is cracked too; they have to replace the pole,” said Beibricher.

At least a half dozen roads in Cherokee County were blocked by downed trees. Most have reopened.

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A tree fell onto a house on Junaluska Drive, but the owner said no one was hurt.

At the height of the storm, as many as 9,000 homes and businesses were without power, but most now have power back on.

Neighbors say the wild swings in the weather, from summer-like temperatures to winter-like conditions, caught them off guard.

“It’s crazy, but that’s March. I have a kid’s birthday, you never know if it’s going to be raining or snowing or if it’s going to be a gorgeous day like yesterday. That’s Georgia for you,” said neighbor Libby Richardson.

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