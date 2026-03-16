Wild weather day continues with snow flurries, freeze warning overnight

ATLANTA — After an early morning with severe weather, flakes, flurries and some sleet arrived in north Georgia for the afternoon.

We have cool temperatures and a clearing sky in the hours ahead, said Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz.

Severe Weather Team 2 takes you live to the snow and tracks the falling temperature LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

There will be a freeze warning in effect tonight as it drops into the 20s for the morning hours.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. for the following counties: Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Dade, Dawson, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Lumpkin, Pickens, Polk, Towns, Union and White counties.

A freeze warning will be in effect from 11 p.m. Monday through 10 a.m. Tuesday across north Georgia. Remember to check on people you know, bring your pets inside and cover your plants.

Temperatures will be chilly all day Tuesday, and it will be breezy and dry.

The cold will not last for long, though.

High temperatures will rise each day until we get into the 80s for the first weekend of spring.

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