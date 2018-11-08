8-year-old accused of flipping desks, trying to stab teacher with pencil

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Parents are voicing concern after several incidents at a charter school in Cherokee County.
Investigators confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they were called to the Cherokee Charter Academy after they said an 8-year-old girl lost her tempter, flipped a desk and then tried to stab a teacher with a broken pencil.
This comes shortly after another incident where another student allegedly made concerning comments about becoming a school shooter.
The letter the principal sent home that surprised parents and what we’ve uncovered about the amount of incidents at the school, on Channel 2 Action News at 4:45 p.m.
