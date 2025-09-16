North GA officer returning home after being shot in the line of duty

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — McCaysville Police Officer Brantley Worley is leaving the hospital and heading home to Cherokee County on Tuesday.

Several law enforcement agencies are holding a procession from the Chattanooga hospital through McCaysville and Pickens County, where he serves as a part-time firefighter and paramedic, all the way to his Cherokee County home.

Late Friday night, Worley was responding to a call of a suspicious person in the north Georgia town of McCaysville when he was shot and critically injured.

He was rushed to Erlanger Baroness Hospital in Chattanooga, where he was initially admitted into the ICU. He was released on Tuesday afternoon.

McCaysville police spent nearly all of Saturday searching for the suspect, 26-year-old Timothy Craig Ramsey. He was arrested on Saturday night after a 19-hour search.

Ramsey faces several charges, including attempted murder. He is being held in Fannin County without bond.

