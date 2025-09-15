Suspect in police captain’s shooting denied bond

FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. — Timothy Ramsey, accused of shooting McCaysville Police Capt. Brantley Worley, was captured after a 19-hour search.

Ramsey, 26, is facing several charges including attempted murder after allegedly shooting Worley in the face late Friday.

Channel 2’s Candace McCowan reported that the judge denied Ramsey bond.

Law enforcement says they searched in McCaysville and across two other states, but were able to find him thanks to a public tip.

“That is how we found him, is through a tip that he was there, and they were correct,” said McCaysville Mayor Terry Arp.

Arp said his community is breathing a sigh of relief.

OIS McCaysville Fannin Police Capt. Brantley Worley is expected to be released from the hospital on Tuesday. (Source: McCaysville Police Dept.)

Worley was responding to a suspicious person call when the suspect shot him, authorities said.

Worley was airlifted to a hospital in Chattanooga following the shooting. Despite his injuries, he is reportedly walking, sitting up and talking.

“When we walked in to see him yesterday, he was very overwhelmed with emotion. He was glad to see us, we were glad to see him as well,” McCaysville Police Chief Michael Earley said. “He told me he is ready to come back to work.”

Earley said Worley will have surgery to repair his nose Tuesday, after which he is expected to be released from the hospital to continue his recovery.

“Evil did not win. Good prevailed. And above all, God is good. He has answered so many prayers already, and we believe He will continue to guide Captain Worley’s healing,” Earley said.

Earley described Worley’s recovery as a miracle.

The suspect, Ramsey, has two other open cases from last year, involving battery and criminal trespass in Bartow and Clayton counties.

