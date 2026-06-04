Atlanta city park owes back taxes to county, legal papers found under piece of wood

ATLANTA — Fulton County deputies served documents to a park, saying they’re for unpaid taxes and threatening to sell off the park if they’re not paid by August.

Channel 2’s Michael Doudna was live at West Cascade Park in southwest Atlanta for Channel 2 Action News at 6:00.

On Monday, Paige Ashworth took her normal walk at West Cascade Park when she noticed something strange: “When I saw a log very deliberately placed on a packet of papers. And I was like, what’s that? That’s weird.”

The papers were from the Fulton County sheriff and detailed unpaid taxes from 2020. The papers went on to say that if the taxes were not paid, the property would be sold at an auction on Aug. 4.

“I’m like, ‘Wait, is the park being served right now?’” Ashworth said.

Bizarre it may be, but the documents Ashworth found were legitimate.

In 2020, the city purchased the property that is now West Cascade Parkfrom a nonprofit.

Documentation from Fulton County indicates that $ 5,900 in unpaid taxes ($4,500, ironically, owed to the city) was found.

After years of penalties, fees, and interest, the bill now due is $11,806.92.

“Where did this fall through the cracks? Why aren’t the officials from one organization to another taking care of things? How come this fell through on so many levels?” Ashworth said.

The county and city are both trying to figure out what happened. To be clear, it is incredibly unlikely the park will ever be sold at auction.

In an email, a Fulton County spokesperson said: “The Fulton County Tax Assessor’s office is currently reviewing records regarding this property, including tax-exempt status dating back to 2020. Following this review, we will identify necessary follow-up actions.”

The city said, “The City of Atlanta is working with Fulton County to address a lien that attached to the property after the City’s acquisition, for taxes that were owed by the previous owner.”

As for Ashworth, she wonders why the papers were left under a log at the entrance of a park.

“Do the right people know about this? Do the park authorities? I have this on their radar, who should I contact?” Ashworth said.

Ashworth says she left a message with the parks department, but it was never returned.

Channel 2 asked the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office why these papers were served on a park bench instead of the city but did not hear back.

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