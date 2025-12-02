‘More than a badge:’ Cherokee County community ‘heartbroken’ after loss of school officer

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A school police officer has died, leaving behind a legacy of service and dedication to his community.

On Sunday, the Cherokee County School District Police announced that Officer Bryan Zapp died.

“Officer Bryan Zapp was so much more than a badge,” said a spokesperson from the Cherokee County School District Police.

Zapp was not only a member of the school district police but also an Army combat veteran, known for his friendly demeanor and commitment to the students and staff at Freedom Middle School, the CCSDP stated.

“Heartbroken. We lost one of the good ones,” officials stated.

Zapp was described as an incredible, loving dad by his daughter, who considered him her world.

His friends regarded him as a rock, providing support and stability

Officials said at Freedom Middle School, Zapp was a protector and a friendly face, someone who truly loved being around kids and contributed to a safer, brighter community.

A visitation will be held at Woodstock Funeral Home, Inc., on Dec. 18, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The funeral service is scheduled for Dec. 19, at Woodstock City Church, 150 Ridgewalk Pkwy, Woodstock, Ga., at 11:00 a.m.

Following the funeral service, a burial with military honors will take place at Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr, Canton, Ga., at 2:30 p.m.

He was 48.

