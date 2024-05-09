Metro Chick-fil-A testing out delivery robots for a limited time

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A metro Atlanta Chick-fil-A is testing out delivery robots.

Chick-fil-A confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a location in Woodstock will be testing out these autonomous robots for a limited time.

The store where these robots are being used at the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta location. This technology is also being used at a few other locations across the southeast.

Officials said these delivery robots will be used as a way to increase efficiency at the restaurant.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The store used these robots last June at an Alpharetta location.

Insulated to keep food at the ideal temperature, these robots have the ability to navigate themselves to the designated drop-off spot, keeping guests updated on their journey and estimated arrival time while they are on the move.

Guests are texted when the robots arrive and given information on how to pick up their orders.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Metro Atlanta Chick fil-A location tests out delivery robots

©2023 Cox Media Group