Metro Atlanta Chick fil-A tests delivery robots equipped with artificial intelligence

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Chick-fil-A in Alpharetta is taking the future of delivery to the next level.

On Thursday, the restaurant held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on a new robot delivery system and demonstrated how it works.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The company said that these delivery robots are equipped with artificial intelligence systems and advanced depth-perception cameras, allowing them to navigate traffic patterns, pedestrians and maneuver through car and bike lanes, busy malls and sidewalks.

The fast food company is also testing autonomous delivery robots at a limited number of restaurants in California, Texas and Florida.

They hope these robots can enhance restaurant operations and cut delivery costs.

TRENDING STORIES:

Insulated to keep food at the ideal temperature, these robots have the ability to navigate themselves to the designated drop-off spot, keeping guests updated on their journey and estimated arrival time while they are on the move.

Guests are texted when the robots arrive and given information on how to pick up their orders.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

New Chick-fil-A restaurant to open this week at busy intersection near Ponce City Market

©2022 Cox Media Group