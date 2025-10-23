Metro Atlanta police department receives $122K grant to combat DUI, dangerous driving

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta police department is set to receive $122,000 for DUI enforcement.

The Woodstock Police Department will use grant money from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to implement strategies to reduce crashes due to aggressive and dangerous driving behaviors.

The goal of the department’s H.E.A.T. Unit is to combat crashes, injuries, and fatalities caused by impaired driving and speeding, officials said.

“Crash data shows enforcement and education of traffic laws are two of the most effective countermeasures to help our state and nation reduce crashes and eliminate deaths and serious injuries on our roads,” said Allen Poole, Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. “Each life saved on our roads is one less family that will have to live with the pain of losing a loved one whose life was taken from them in a traffic crash that was completely preventable.”

The Woodstock police department is one of 26 law enforcement agencies in the state to receive the grant this year.

Police officials say officers will use the funds to enhance education, community outreach, and proactive enforcement. They also plan to conduct sobriety checkpoints and multi-jurisdictional road checks throughout the year.

“Our officers are dedicated to keeping impaired and aggressive drivers off the road through education, community outreach, and proactive enforcement. Together, we are making Woodstock safer for everyone,” Woodstock police officials said.

