Metro Atlanta park damaged during storm

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A metro Atlanta park suffered damage during a recent storm
Channel 2's Berndt Petersen reported debris everywhere at Logan Farm Park in Cherokee County.
Many parts of metro Atlanta saw heavy rain and storms over the weekend.
Petersen said he saw trees down and flooding in the park.
We'll have LIVE coverage of the damage and the clean-up process on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
Debris everywhere after flooding in Acworth City Park. Noon pic.twitter.com/3rFx3c0clD— Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) July 16, 2018
