Metro Atlanta city joins housing initiative managed by Georgia Dept. of Community Affairs

CANTON, Ga. — After a competitive application process, the City of Canton was announced as one of two cities in Georgia added to a state-run housing initiative.

Canton, and the City of Pembroke in Bryan County, was chosen to develop place-based strategies and receive tailored housing education and technical assistance from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

The city will be part of the program for two years, giving them access to resources to build housing in their target area that provides quality housing opportunities in a revitalized neighborhood, according to DCA.

Through the program, GICH gives cities ways to make targeted investments paired with strong advantages using Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and other programs to pay for housing developments.

In addition to the funds, cities get help learning how to use the resources more effectively, see how best to implement housing plans and have access to experts for planning.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the city for more details about the program, and their goals for it.

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