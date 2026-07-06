Driver dies after chase with Georgia State Patrol trooper on I-75

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A driver is dead after Georgia State Patrol says he was involved in a chase with a trooper on Sunday morning.

Around 6:45 a.m., a trooper tried to pulled over a driver in a Chrysler 300 on Interstate 75 southbound near Jonesboro Road in Clayton County. The trooper said the driver sped away and a chase entered into Henry County.

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The driver took the Eagles Landing Parkway exit before trying to get back onto the interstate, according to the trooper. That is when GSP says the driver lost control, hit a guardrail and crashed into a traffic signal.

The car overturned, ejecting the driver. GSP says more troopers arrived at the scene and did life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

The driver, who has not been identified, was later pronounced dead. Georgia State Patrol has not said why the trooper initially tried to pull the driver over.

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