Man admits to intentionally setting Woodstock nail salon on fire

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man has been sentenced to years in prison for setting fire to a Woodstock nail salon, the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office announced.

The DA’s office announced on Tuesday, Cang Thanh Luu, 48, of Gwinnett, admitted to intentionally setting fire to Nick’s Nails on Highway 92 in Woodstock during a plea hearing on August 26.

Luu entered a negotiated guilty plea to arson in the second degree and two counts of criminal damage to property in the second degree.

The suspicious fire, which occurred on January 12, 2021, caused extensive damage to the salon and surrounding businesses.

“Arson is an inherently dangerous offense that threatens not only property, but also human lives, including those of firefighters, law enforcement, business owners, and the general public,” said District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway

The investigation into the arson began after Woodstock firefighters and police detected an overpowering odor of gasoline at the scene, indicating the fire had been deliberately set.

Officials said, investigators found a gas can nozzle, four distinct points of fire origin, and burn patterns consistent with the use of flammable liquids.

Surveillance footage played a crucial role in the investigation.

Video from a nearby gas station showed Luu purchasing non-latex gloves shortly before the fire, and footage captured a man carrying a red gas can into the salon just before the fire alarm was activated.

A judge sentenced Luu, as negotiated to five years, with the first three years to be served in prison and the remainder on probation. Luu, who officials say is a Vietnamese national, will be subject to deportation after being released from prison.

He was also ordered to pay $382,589 in restitution.

“This conviction highlights the outstanding work of the Woodstock Police Department and the importance of close collaboration between law enforcement and prosecutors,” said Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Damion Overstreet.

