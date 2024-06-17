Man accused of stealing copper wiring from power substation, hiding it under pine straw

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Pickens County man is behind bars after deputies say he stole copper wiring from a power substation in Cherokee County.

Deputies arrested 61-year-old Aubrey Lee Miller on Sunday after he tried to hide the copper in a wooded area.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office got an alarm call for a power substation off Ball Ground Hwy around 2 p.m.

Deputies arrived to find the fencing was cut. They also noticed a pickup tree hidden in the trees.

The sheriff’s office said that is where deputies found Miller, who had been trying to hide the copper wiring under pine straw.

Investigators also found Miller with a pair of wire cutters. They arrested the 61-year-old and charged him with the following: criminal trespass, felony theft by taking, damage to public utility equipment and destruction/vandalism to property.

His bond has been set at $6,878.

