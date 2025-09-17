Major interchange at I-575 in Woodstock to undergo improvements

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The City of Woodstock has announced major improvements to one of the cities busiest interchanges.

The city says the Ridgewalk Parkway Interchange at Interstate 575 has become a challenge for drivers due to growth in the area.

The project aims to reduce congestion on Riverwalk Parkway and the I-575 ramps. improve safety at intersections, and support future growth by expanding the roadway’s capacity and improving access to nearby commercial and residential areas.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The interchange will be modified into a diverging diamond interchange, and the intersections at the I-575 ramps and at Olde Rope Mill Road will be upgraded.

The city plans to begin right-of-way acquisition work later this year and begin construction and utilities work in 2028.

The project is estimated to cost $13.7 million.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group