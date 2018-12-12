CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - An earthquake that shook most of Georgia had everyone surprised, especially those who woke up to the quake.
The 4.4-magnitude earthquake hit near Decatur, Tennessee, at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, with a 3.3-magnitude aftershock about 15 minutes later.
[10 things to know about earthquake that rattled Georgia]
The location of origin is two to three hours away from Atlanta.
Canton is about 30 minutes closer to it.
Cherokee County sent an alert to emergency officials.
TRENDING STORIES:
Lt. Jay Baker, with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, told Channel 2’s Sophia Choi he received the notice shortly after he felt the ground shake.
“Not like you would see in California, where things are falling off the walls or anything, but just a slight vibration,” Baker said.
The Cherokee County dispatch center says it received more than 30 calls from residents saying their dishes were rattling, their beds were jiggling and their homes were shaking.
[READ: Georgia reacts to the rare earthquake]
There are no reports of any verified damage from the quake.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}