I-75 S blocked in Cobb County due to multi-vehicle crash

    By: Sophia Choi

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A serious early morning crash is blocking all southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near South Marietta Parkway in Cobb County.

    The crash involves multiple vehicles, including a tractor-trailer. Police said one vehicle was engulfed in flames with at least one person seriously hurt.

    The wreck happened around 2 a.m. and police said the scene won’t be cleared for several hours. 

    Drivers told Channel 2 Action News that some trucks are having to exit off the on-ramp onto Marietta Parkway.

