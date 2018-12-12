I-75 S blocked in Cobb County due to multi-vehicle crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A serious early morning crash is blocking all southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near South Marietta Parkway in Cobb County.
The crash involves multiple vehicles, including a tractor-trailer. Police said one vehicle was engulfed in flames with at least one person seriously hurt.
The wreck happened around 2 a.m. and police said the scene won’t be cleared for several hours.
Drivers told Channel 2 Action News that some trucks are having to exit off the on-ramp onto Marietta Parkway.
all lanes shut down on I75 at exit 265 until 4:30am says @GADeptofTrans. major accident in .2 miles @wsbtv. trucks are exiting off on-ramp and on to Marietta Pkwy pic.twitter.com/R80XnO8wqv— Michael-Chase Strollo (@mcstrollo) December 12, 2018
