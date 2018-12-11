  • Officer shot in bulletproof vest during traffic stop, suspect killed

    Updated:

    CALHOUN, GA. - An officer has been rushed to the hospital after he was shot during a traffic stop in Calhoun.

    Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle told Channel 2 Action News the officer pulled over two women at the intersection of East Line and North Wall streets.

    One of the women reached into the glove box, pulled a gun and shot the officer in the chest, Pyle said.

    The officer was wearing a bullet proof vest. Pyle says the bullet ricocheted off his cell phone and hit the officer in the arm. A second officer then returned fire, hitting and killing one of the women. A second woman was arrested and taken into custody.

    The GBI confirmed it is headed to the scene to investigate.

    We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene for LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories