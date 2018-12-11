CALHOUN, GA. - An officer has been rushed to the hospital after he was shot during a traffic stop in Calhoun.
Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle told Channel 2 Action News the officer pulled over two women at the intersection of East Line and North Wall streets.
Scene of Calhoun, GA Police Officer shot on W Line and North Wall. Officer has non-life threatening injuries. Suspect killed. Updates on @wsbtv Ch 2 Action News. pic.twitter.com/GqfrPW9a26— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) December 11, 2018
One of the women reached into the glove box, pulled a gun and shot the officer in the chest, Pyle said.
The officer was wearing a bullet proof vest. Pyle says the bullet ricocheted off his cell phone and hit the officer in the arm. A second officer then returned fire, hitting and killing one of the women. A second woman was arrested and taken into custody.
The GBI confirmed it is headed to the scene to investigate.
#Media: #GBI has been requested to investigate an officer involved shooting in the City of Calhoun. We are en route and working to gather details. @NAmmonsGBIPIO pic.twitter.com/qYNR1F50gL— Nelly Miles (@NMilesGBIPIO) December 11, 2018
