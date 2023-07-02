Deputy assists man who passed out while changing flat tire in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy was able to get medical assistance for a man who passed out while changing a flat tire in Cherokee County on Saturday.

On July 1, Cpl. Reilly with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office stopped to assist a stranded motorist with a flat tire on the Howell Bridge Road exit of Interstate 575.

While Reilly was attempting to change the tire, the driver, a 70-year-old man, passed out from suspected heat exhaustion.

Reilly called for EMS and attempted to cool the man down and help him regain consciousness.

Once EMS arrived, the man was medically cleared.

A tow truck from Mauldin Body Shop & Towing responded and the tire was changed free of charge.

The stranded driver turned out to be the father of Investigator Harley Myers with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Myers responded to the scene and escorted his father home safely.

