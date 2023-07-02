2 dead, 1 hospitalized in wrong-way crash on I-20, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly crash that shut down part of the interstate Sunday morning.
Authorities told Channel 2 Action News the crash happened around 1:40 a.m. Sunday on I-20 eastbound before Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in northwest Atlanta.
According to the investigation, the crash was caused by a wrong-way driver.
Police confirmed two people were killed, and one was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
Traffic has been rerouted to the H.E. Holmes exit while I-20 EB is shut down.
According to GDOT, the road is anticipated to be reopened around 6 a.m. Sunday.
Police have not released any additional information regarding the crash.
The investigation remains ongoing.
