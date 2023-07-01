Two women stole over $1,200 in sunglasses, police say

BUFORD, GA. — The Gwinnett County Police Department would like to identify two women they say stole over a thousand dollars worth of sunglasses from a store.
On May 27, police say the two women entered the Sunglass Hut at 3333 Buford Drive in Buford.
Surveillance video shows the women grabbing three pairs of sunglasses valued at over $1,200 and leaving the store without paying.
Police describe one of the women as heavy set with long black hair, wearing a blue top and jean shorts.
They describe the other woman as having long black hair, a tan dress, and a black and white bag.
Anyone with information on their identities is urged to contact Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300.
To remain anonymous, submit a tip through Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
