K-9 officer detects meth in hidden compartment during traffic stop

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — A Hiawassee woman is behind bars after a K-9 officer discovered methamphetamine in her vehicle during a traffic stop.

On Wednesday, June 27, a deputy with the Towns County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop on Highway 76.

A deputy had K-9 Xena conduct a “free air search” of the outside of the vehicle driven by Dana Michelle Henson, 43, where Xena did indicate the presence of drugs inside.

A deputy searched Henson’s vehicle and discovered a hidden compartment.

Inside the compartment, the deputy found a white substance.

A field test of the substance confirmed it to be methamphetamine.

Henson was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

Towns County Sheriff Ken Henderson commended the deputy on an outstanding job for using his training and expertise in locating the hidden compartment.

