Rapper signed to Young Thug’s YSL Records suspected in deadly shooting last month arrested

ATLANTA — An Atlanta rapper signed to Young Thug’s YSL Records was arrested and charged with murder for his alleged role in a fatal shooting at a Mechanicsville apartment complex last month.

On June 29, police arrested and charged FN DaDealer, whose real name is Jakobe Moody, 20, in the shooting death of Tremaine Glasper, 28.

As of Saturday afternoon, Moody was being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Officers were responding to calls of a person shot around 2 a.m. on June 5 at Columbia at Mechanicsville Crossing apartments when they found a wounded man inside a red car. He was later identified as Tremaine Glasper, police said.

Court records identify Moody as one of three gunmen who played a role in Glasper’s murder.

Police haven’t released any other information about the other two suspects.

The motive is also under investigation.

On Saturday afternoon, Channel 2′s Michael Seiden reached out to Moody’s mother who fought back tears as she explained to him that this was a case of mistaken identity.

“He ain’t no gang banger, " Latonya Moody said. “My son doesn’t have a record. He has a little girl and he’s focusing on his music.”

Moody also told Seiden that her son and Glasper were friends and they were hanging out together days before the shooting when someone opened fire on them in what she described as a drive-by shooting.

It’s unclear where this reported shooting took place, but she said no one was injured.

Moody said she and her family are in the process of hiring an attorney and will make a statement later this week.

Born on the city’s southside, FN DaDealer became YSL’s youngest signee in 2020.

The following year, he appeared on “Slime Language 2,” a YSL collaborative album, alongside Gunna and Young Thug.

According to his bio page, his debut mixtape, “Big Deal,” arrived in 2021.

