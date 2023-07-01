Missing man with dementia last seen in Jonesboro

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are looking for a missing man with dementia.

Dennis Reese, 67, was last seen Friday, June 30 shortly before midnight on Fairview Drive in Jonesboro.

Reese is described as 6′ 1″ tall, weighing about 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police do not know what clothing he was wearing when he was last seen.

Reese has been diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

