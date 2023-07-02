Record-breaking fish caught in Lake Allatoona, DNR officials say

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A record-breaking fish has been caught in a popular Georgia lake.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said that Caleb McLure went out to Lake Allatoona earlier this week and caught what might be the largest longnose gar in the lake’s history.

The enormous catch measured just shy of 5 feet in length and weighed in at 27 pounds, four ounces.

This weight easily beat the previous lake record by 15 pounds, according to officials.

Officials said this fish was only a few pounds short of the current state record of 31 pounds, two ounces, which was caught last year.

To learn more about this catch and where to find your own record-breaking fish, check out the DNR’s fishing report.

