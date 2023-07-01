Bear spotted taking a stroll in metro Atlanta neighborhood

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Yet another bear has been spotted in metro Atlanta.
This time, the bear was spotted near the Chelsea Walk Neighborhood of Alpharetta.
Residents of the neighborhood told the city a bear was seen strolling on the Alpha Loop.
This is the time of the year when bears are typically spotted across the metro area.
In Alpharetta specifically, bears who visit are usually ones that have recently become old enough to find a territory of their own, and the creeks, streams, and web of wooded areas in the area are inviting habitats to them.
The city listed the following safety tips:
• Never feed bears
• Remove bird feeders from around your home for a few weeks
• Do not leave pet food outside
• Clean your grill after each use
• Secure your garbage and recycling containers
For more information on living with bears, visit www.bearwise.org
