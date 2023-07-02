19-year-old Ga. mom facing charges after baby found with skull fracture, broken legs, deputies say

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia teen is facing multiple charges after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said an infant was found with several fractures.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Last month, on June 8, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office along with the GBI began investigating an infant child abuse case.

Deputies said the 4-month-old baby boy was taken to a Florida Hospital with a fractured skull and two healing leg fractures.

TRENDING STORIES:

On June 27, around 3 p.m., Colquitt County investigators arrested and charged Juni Benavides,19, of Moultrie, with cruelty to children in the 1st degree and cruelty to children in the 2nd degree.

She was booked in the Colquitt County Jail.

The GBI said the child has since been released and is recovering from the injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘Catastrophic’ malfunction ends Gwinnett County fireworks show early

©2022 Cox Media Group