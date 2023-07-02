Tractor-trailer follows GPS, gets stuck in north Georgia wilderness

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — Siri says,” Turn left. Turn right.” But, unfortunately, one Georgia driver did not reach their destination.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
This week, the Georgia Department of Public Safety said a truck driver followed their GPS directly into the wilderness.
Officials were called to help the Murray County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Forestry with a tractor-trailer.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 dead, 1 hospitalized in wrong-way crash on I-20, Atlanta police say
- ‘Catastrophic’ malfunction ends Gwinnett County fireworks show early
- 250-pound bear found in Georgia backyard. Officers shot and killed it for safety
Authorities said the tractor-trailer got stuck on the U.S. Forestry Service Road #630, four miles inside the Cohutta Wildlife Management Area.
There appeared to be no damage to the tractor-trailer.
“Just because your GPS tells you a certain way doesn’t mean you have to go that way,” the department wrote on Facebook.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group