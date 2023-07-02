Tractor-trailer follows GPS, gets stuck in north Georgia wilderness

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — Siri says,” Turn left. Turn right.” But, unfortunately, one Georgia driver did not reach their destination.

This week, the Georgia Department of Public Safety said a truck driver followed their GPS directly into the wilderness.

Officials were called to help the Murray County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Forestry with a tractor-trailer.

Authorities said the tractor-trailer got stuck on the U.S. Forestry Service Road #630, four miles inside the Cohutta Wildlife Management Area.

There appeared to be no damage to the tractor-trailer.

“Just because your GPS tells you a certain way doesn’t mean you have to go that way,” the department wrote on Facebook.

