‘Catastrophic’ malfunction ends Gwinnett County fireworks show early

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A fireworks show in Gwinnett County Friday ended early after officials say there were problems behind the scenes.

Officials with the City of Lawrenceville said the fireworks show at the Lawrenceville Lawn had to end early due to a “catastrophic” equipment malfunction.

The “Prelude to the Fourth” event began at 5 p.m. and was expected to go on until 10 p.m.

Officials did not specify what caused the malfunction and how early the show had to end.

City leaders confirmed no one was hurt during the malfunction.

“Our events team worked diligently with the pyrotechnics company over the last several months and this week to ensure a successful show,” city leaders said. “At this time, our events team is working with the company to discuss potential rescheduling or combination with a future event.”

