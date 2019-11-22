Deputies searching for vandals who spray-painted church, Veterans Park

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Police are looking for the vandals who targeted a church and a park.
Cherokee County deputies say vandals spray-painted graffiti at Veterans Park on Cumming Highway and at Pointe Church on Marvin Land Lane.
TONIGHT AT 11, we speak to the church's pastor about the graffiti and what it's going to take to clean it up.
Investigators say it happened between Nov. 9 and Nov. 15.
Anyone with information about who’s responsible is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 770-928-0239.
