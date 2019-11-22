  • Deputies searching for vandals who spray-painted church, Veterans Park

    By: Christian Jennings

    CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Police are looking for the vandals who targeted a church and a park.

    Cherokee County deputies say vandals spray-painted graffiti at Veterans Park on Cumming Highway and at Pointe Church on Marvin Land Lane.

    Investigators say it happened between Nov. 9 and Nov. 15.

    Anyone with information about who’s responsible is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 770-928-0239.

