Deputies find several rattlesnakes, pot plants inside Canton home

    By: Alyssa Hyman

    CANTON, Ga. - Deputies in Cherokee County got more than they bargained for when they were called out for a welfare check in Canton over the weekend.

    When deputies went into the home, they found several marijuana plants -- and nine live rattlesnakes.

    "We get snake calls often, but not rattlesnake calls. So, that's what made this a little bit more unusual," said Jay Baker with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. 

    Department of Natural Resources agents said several of the snakes were not native to Georgia.

    Police arrested the homeowner, Richard Rolands, 55, for charges related to the marijuana, but more could be coming. 

