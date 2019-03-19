Deputies find several rattlesnakes, pot plants inside Canton home

CANTON, Ga. - Deputies in Cherokee County got more than they bargained for when they were called out for a welfare check in Canton over the weekend.
When deputies went into the home, they found several marijuana plants -- and nine live rattlesnakes.
"We get snake calls often, but not rattlesnake calls. So, that's what made this a little bit more unusual," said Jay Baker with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Daughters of mother shot and killed outside bank say boyfriend lured her there
- Veterinarian admits to performing wrong surgery on family dog, owner says
- $700K in marijuana found inside metro Atlanta grow house
Department of Natural Resources agents said several of the snakes were not native to Georgia.
Police arrested the homeowner, Richard Rolands, 55, for charges related to the marijuana, but more could be coming.
Why the DNR says some of the snake were illegal, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}