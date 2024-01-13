Community rallying behind family of teen killed in car crash on his 18th birthday

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The community is rallying behind the family of a teenager killed in a car crash earlier this week.
Esteban Cortez-Rendon was one of five teenagers in a Mazda 6 on Tuesday night when it left the road and crashed into a tree. Cortez-Rendon and 17-year-old Gabriel Escandon died from their injuries.
It appears speed was a contributing factor in the accident, according to the sheriff’s office.
Tuesday was Cortez-Rendon’s 18th birthday.
Friends told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell they remember him for his strong faith in God.
His family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help offset funeral costs.
“Esteban was an inspiration to many in his community and had a huge impact on the lives of the people around him at such a young age of 18. Esteban was a driven hard working individual who used every opportunity possible to spread the word of God,” they wrote.
