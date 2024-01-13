Community rallying behind family of teen killed in car crash on his 18th birthday

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The community is rallying behind the family of a teenager killed in a car crash earlier this week.

Esteban Cortez-Rendon was one of five teenagers in a Mazda 6 on Tuesday night when it left the road and crashed into a tree. Cortez-Rendon and 17-year-old Gabriel Escandon died from their injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It appears speed was a contributing factor in the accident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tuesday was Cortez-Rendon’s 18th birthday.

Friends told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell they remember him for his strong faith in God.

TRENDING STORIES:

His family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help offset funeral costs.

“Esteban was an inspiration to many in his community and had a huge impact on the lives of the people around him at such a young age of 18. Esteban was a driven hard working individual who used every opportunity possible to spread the word of God,” they wrote.

Click here to donate.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

1 of 2 teens killed in Woodstock crash died on his 18th birthday, friends say

©2023 Cox Media Group