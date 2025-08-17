City of Woodstock unanimously adopts update to transportation plan

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The City of Woodstock unanimously adopted an update to its Comprehensive Transportation Plan at its city council meeting on Monday.

The update includes priorities like exploring a citywide sidewalk master plan, more frequent public project update meetings, and clearer communication on city vs. county transportation projects.

The city announced that several major initiatives are either planned or already underway, such as smart traffic management technology and adaptive signal timing, new roundabouts, targeted turn lanes, safer crosswalks, sidewalks, and trail connections, and smart parking to reduce congestion downtown.

“Cities our size and scale do not typically have a comprehensive transportation plan… This is a big deal, and we should be proud of it,” Woodstock Mayor Michael Caldwell said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group