Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office warning residents about toll bill payment scam

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be aware of, and wary, a new type of text message scam.

It’s a scam Channel 2 Consumer Investigative Reporter Justin Gray warned about in February.

This time around, deputies are warning residents about messages saying they owe unpaid bills for driving on toll roads in Georgia.

“A new scam is making its rounds through text messages demanding payment of unpaid tolls. It may look legit and include a link to pay and an amount owed but DO NOT fall for it,” the sheriff’s office said.

In an example shared by the sheriff’s office, the messages related to scam read “Your vehicle has an unpaid toll bill. To avoid excessive late fees on your bill, please settle it promptly. Thank you for your cooperation! Total amount: $6.99 Payment:”

One type of message includes a link to click as well as directions on how to use it.

Another version mentions Georgia’s Peach Pass specifically, reading “Peach Pass Final Reminder: You have an outstanding toll. Your toll account balance is outstanding. If you fail to pay by March 7, 2025. you will face penalties or legal action,” before showing a link that includes “peachpass” in it and directions to open the link.

Neither message is legitimate.

“This is a SCAM! Toll authorities do not request payment this way. Do not click on the links. Please be careful,” the sheriff’s office urged residents.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group