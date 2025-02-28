Cherokee Co. group offers reward for person who burned opossum’s whiskers off

A wild animal rescue group in Woodstock offered a reward to help find the person who badly burned an opossum, causing the death of it and its babies.

Jackie Wilcox with Lucky’s Place Wildlife Rescue and Rehab said the female opossum was found in Mountain Park with its whiskers burned off and other bad burns on its face.

“Tragically, she was not alone,” Wilcox said. “She had five tiny babies, all weighing under 3 grams, who also did not survive.”

She said the incident raises concerns for the safety of wildlife in the area. The $1,500 reward was offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.

The rescue group shared photos showing the animal’s injuries before its passing.

The stated mission of Lucky’s Place is to rescue and rehabilitate animals and release them back in the wild, according to its website.

