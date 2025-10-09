Adopt-A-Senior program seeks holiday donations

CANTON, Ga. — Cherokee County Senior Services is accepting donations for its annual Adopt-A-Senior program, which aims to provide holiday gifts to over 500 seniors in Canton.

The program has been running for more than 20 years to make holidays brighter for seniors, many of whom are also Meals-On-Wheels clients.

Requested gift items include blankets, gift cards, book of stamps, canned food, non-perishable foods, candies, cookies, snacks, full-sized toiletries, hand soaps/sanitizers, word searches, playing cards, batteries, calendars, tissues, magnifying glass, medicine bottle/jar opener and eyeglass chains.

“Every senior in our programs will receive a bag with one of each item and we also aim to include spouses and caregivers,” said Brittany Kiser, Senior Services Home Delivered Meals supervisor.

Donations for the Adopt-A-Senior program will be accepted from Oct. 13 through Dec. 6 at the Cherokee County Senior Center at 1001 Univeter Road in Canton.

Drop-off times are Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., and on Saturday, December 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All donated items should be new, unwrapped and placed in a holiday bag.

"For some, this may be their only holiday gift, so we work hard to deliver all gifts to ensure they have something to open on Christmas morning. We specifically request large, reusable bags as they are more durable during transport. We're so grateful for the support and donations that brighten the holidays for our seniors." Kiser added.

Joy McEuen, Senior Services Home Delivered Meals coordinator, expressed gratitude for the community’s support, saying, “We are so fortunate to live and work within a caring and giving community.”

The Adopt-A-Senior program continues to brighten the holidays for many seniors in Cherokee County, thanks to the generosity of local donors.

For additional information about the Adopt-A-Senior program, contact Cherokee County Senior Services at 770-345-3025 or email lmwhite@cherokeecountyga.gov.

