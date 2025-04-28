Chase ends in wrong-way crash along I-75

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect was taken into custody after driving into oncoming traffic and crashing into a car, deputies said.

It happened Sunday around 8:15 p.m.

The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy tried to stop a suspicious vehicle on Belwood Road.

According to authorities, the car fled, and a chase began.

The chase led to the intersection of Interstate 75 and Highway 53.

Deputies said the suspect made a ‘reckless decision’ to drive onto the 312 Southbound exit ramp, going the wrong way.

The sheriff’s office said deputies did not pursue the car on the ramp. The suspect hit another car that was exiting the interstate.

The innocent driver was injured and rushed to the hospital. The suspect, whose identity has not been confirmed, was arrested.

