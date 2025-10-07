Channel marker washes up on Tybee Island beach

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Beachgoers may notice something unusual while walking on one of Georgia’s most popular beaches this week.

A channel marker washed up on Tybee Island shore on Monday.

Lifeguards said it may be tempting to get close to it. But they are warning people to resist the urge to climb or sit on the marker.

“It’s very heavy and can shift or roll (especially when the tide is up and it’s sitting in water) which could seriously injure someone. Take a look from a distance,” Tybee Island Water Rescue says.

The U.S. Coast Guard will be in charge of removing the marker, but it could take a few days.

Tybee Island channel market A channel marker has washed up on Tybee Island beach.

