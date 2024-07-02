Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein honored with banner for World Sports Journalists Day

ATLANTA — If you look up at the downtown Atlanta skyline on Tuesday, you’ll see a familiar face from Channel 2 Action News.

Georgia’s Own Credit Union is honoring Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein for World Sports Journalists Day on Tuesday.

The credit union will display a banner of Klein across a 450-foot high digital display on its building downtown at 100 Peachtree Street.

The banner, which spans the length of two basketball courts, will be up for 24 hours. Georgia’s Own Credit Union says Klein is the first sportscaster to be featured on its building.

Klein recently won the 2024 Southeast Emmy regional award for best sports anchor.

