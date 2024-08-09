Cash App settles class action lawsuit for $15M. Here’s how you could get some of it

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — If you used Cash App to send money to someone else, the company may be getting ready to send you some money.

The company settled a class action lawsuit for $15 million back in March, and users can now submit a claim to get some of that money.

The lawsuit says that a data breach in 2021 led to millions of current and former users of the app having their personal information exposed.

It goes on to say Cash App Investing and Block Inc. did not “exercise reasonable care in securing and safeguarding consumer information.”

To be eligible for a portion of the settlement, users must be able to prove there were unauthorized or fraudulent withdrawals between Aug. 23, 2018 and Aug. 20, 2024.

You can submit a claim of up to $2,500.

Users will have until Nov. 18 to submit a claim. Click here to file your claim.

