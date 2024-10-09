Video captures trio attempting to burglarized Carroll County store

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are searching for those responsible for an attempted burglary at a Carroll County store.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Sept. 29.

Surveillance video shows three men trying to break into the Smallwoods store on Highway 166 at Cross Plains Hulett Road.

But, the trio didn’t make it inside for some reason. One of the men had an unusual gait.

Investigators tell Channel 2 Action News the men used aluminum foil to cover the license plate of their car.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Carroll County Inv. Mason Dodson at 770-830-5916 or via email with any information leading to the identities of the suspects.

