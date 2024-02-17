Smothered and covered in love: Ga. couple gets engaged at Waffle House on Valentine’s Day

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Love and hash browns were in the air at a Carrollton Waffle House on Valentine’s Day.

In a now-viral video on TikTok, John Cox proposed with a ring box sitting on top of his future wife’s waffle.

The proposal has been viewed more than 3.4 million times on TikTok.

“It takes a real man to make Waffle House romantic,” Cox says while showing off flowers on the table.

The server then brings the waffle and ring into view, shocking his girlfriend.

Before she answers if she’ll marry Cox, she reveals what she got him for Valentine’s Day.

“I got you beef jerky,” she says laughing in disbelief.

Luckily, she says yes and comments that the “waffle ring” is beautiful.

“You’ve got me all verklempt,” she says showing off some true Southern roots.

Thousands of people took to the comment section to congratulate the newly engaged couple, with some showing off their best Waffle House puns.

“Your waffley wedded wife,” one user wrote.

Some are even calling for waffles at the reception.

“Waffle House needs to cater the wedding!” another user commented.

