Check your tickets! Someone in Georgia is $4 million richer after Mega Millions drawing

TALLAPOOSA, Ga. — After Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, one Georgian is a millionaire.
Someone matched all five numbers and got the Megaplier bonus to win $4,000,000. They bought the ticket at Robinson and Sons in Tallapoosa in Haralson County.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
If that person had correctly picked the gold Mega Ball, they would’ve taken home the jackpot of $457 million.
Another Georgian correctly picked four of the five numbers and got the Megaplier for $40,000 from a Summit convenience store in Pine Mountain.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Road rage driver who fired 14 shots at man trying to pass him on Cherokee highway learns his fate
- Half a million dollars of stolen construction equipment found in Gwinnett home
- 2 arrested after getting out of stolen truck with massive amount of drugs in Covington
Since no one hit the big money, the jackpot has grown to $493 million.
The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night. On Saturday night, a Powerball drawing could see someone taking home $306 million.
You can get the winning numbers for both drawings on Channel 2 just before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group