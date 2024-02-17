Check your tickets! Someone in Georgia is $4 million richer after Mega Millions drawing

TALLAPOOSA, Ga. — After Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, one Georgian is a millionaire.

Someone matched all five numbers and got the Megaplier bonus to win $4,000,000. They bought the ticket at Robinson and Sons in Tallapoosa in Haralson County.

If that person had correctly picked the gold Mega Ball, they would’ve taken home the jackpot of $457 million.

Another Georgian correctly picked four of the five numbers and got the Megaplier for $40,000 from a Summit convenience store in Pine Mountain.

Since no one hit the big money, the jackpot has grown to $493 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night. On Saturday night, a Powerball drawing could see someone taking home $306 million.

