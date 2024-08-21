Here’s how you can help Carroll County deputy shot in line of duty

CAROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has set up a fundraiser for a deputy shot in the line of duty and his family.

Investigator Taylor Bristow was helping the Georgia Bureau of Investigation execute a search warrant at a house on Don Rich Drive when he was shot. The deputy had to be airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

As of Wednesday, Bristow is listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

“Many of you have been asking for updates on Investigator Bristow, and we truly appreciate your continued concern. Grady doctors are closely monitoring his condition, and we are currently in a holding pattern as we wait for further updates. Please continue to keep Investigator Bristow in your thoughts and prayers during this critical time,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement.

The office says it has received numerous calls about donations for Bristow, who recently got married, and his family. Only one official donation site has been set up through the West Georgia First Responders at this time.

“We also want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has reached out, brought food, and offered assistance to the family and to those who work alongside Investigator Bristow. Your generosity and support mean more than words can express,” the sheriff’s office said.

You can click here to donate to Bristow’s family.

'PLEASE PRAY:' Carroll County deputy out of surgery, in ICU after shooting; suspect dead

