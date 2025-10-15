Family thought shirtless man was trying to break into their Carroll County house

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information after suspicious activity was reported at a home on Wednesday morning.

Deputies were called to a home on Center Point Road just after 1:30 a.m. They said homeowners were alarmed by activity that made them fear someone was trying to break into their home.

When deputies arrived, the suspects had already driven away in an unknown vehicle.

The sheriff’s office has released a video related to the incident and is asking the public to watch and listen to it in hopes of identifying a male shown in the footage or recognizing voices heard in the recording.

The audio in the video references someone named ‘JoJo,’ and authorities say they are particularly interested in any information about this individual.

Investigator Webb is the point of contact for anyone with information and can be reached via email at swebb@carrollsheriffga.gov or by phone at 770-830-5916.

