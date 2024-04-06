Drug busts on both sides of Ga.-Ala. border land 2 people behind bars

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A pair of drug busts in Carroll County, Ga. and Cleburne County, Ala., which are connected by the border between the two states, have landed a pair of people behind bars.

On Wednesday, a Carroll County deputy made a traffic stop and learned the driver had information on a storage unit with drugs inside.

He called for backup and other deputies and a K9 searched the storage unit and found 12 ounces of methamphetamine and 20 ounces of marijuana.

The suspects linked to that storage unit lived over the state border in Cleburne County, so sheriff’s deputies there were alerted to what Carroll County deputies found.

The next day, Cleburne County deputies searched the home and found more meth and marijuana.

The suspects’ car was found in Carroll County and deputies were able to pull it over, where they found more drugs and cash.

Two people were arrested and a warrant was put out for a third for trafficking methamphetamine.

None of the names of the people arrested have been released.

