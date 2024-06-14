Deputies searching for 96-year-old Carrollton man who vanished

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Carrollton deputies are searching for a 96-year-old man who vanished Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

James Crowell was last seen on Colonial Drive at 10:20 a.m. wearing cream-colored pants with a windbreaker that has three horizontal stripes across the front.

TRENDING STORIES:

Crowell is described as 5′8″ and 130 pounds with blue eyes. He wears glasses. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

It’s unclear whether Crowell walked away from home or somewhere else or if he’s in a vehicle.

Cobb school officials apologize after excluding students with special needs from graduation ceremony





©2024 Cox Media Group