96-year-old Carrollton man found dead after being reported missing

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The search for a missing man in Carroll County came to a tragic end.

James Crowell, 96, vanished from his Colonial Drive at 10:20 a.m. on Friday morning.

Just before 9 p.m. on Friday night, deputies shared an update that Crowell had been found and was deceased.

“We are saddened to announce we have located Mr. Crowell deceased this evening. We appreciate our community coming together so quickly to search and assist in locating him. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers,” deputies wrote on social media.

