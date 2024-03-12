Carroll County woman missing, known to frequent Georgia, Alabama

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman.

Samantha Tolbert’s family has not heard from her and is very concerned.

According to the sheriff’s office, she is not believed to have a vehicle that she is traveling in and does not have a phone with her.

She is known to frequent both Carroll County and Randolph County, Alabama.

She is five feet, four inches tall, weighs about 165 lbs., and though she has naturally red hair, she dyes it blond.

A description of the clothing she was last seen wearing was not available.

If you have seen Tolbert, please contact investigator Amber Cardell at 770-830-5916 or email acardell@carrollsheriff.com.

